To The Daily Sun,
I am saddened to hear that the Franklin whitewater park funding has been voted out of the budget. On March 21, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes was quoted by NHPR as stating:
“While I respect the mayors who are advocating for their cities, New Hampshire needs to craft a budget that works for all communities – not just special projects for the politically well-connected,” Feltes said, adding that he would prefer to see the state’s money spent on “real support for local property taxpayers, including increased state education funding and increased revenue sharing.”
For the city of Franklin and our region this project is “real support.” It should be real bipartisan support. This is not just a park. It is our sustainable solution to grow and improve.
Our community has been reduced to a property poor community, with 28 percnt of our population living below the poverty line, and an assessed property value per capita of $80,805. We were created by the river, and look back to it for our revitalization.
Nationally, the outdoor industry is an $887 billion market, larger than car sales and gasoline sales combined. For N.H., the outdoor industry is well over $5 billion. Working with our state partners, at N.H. Business & Economic Affairs, it has been estimated that our park will encourage direct spending of $6.8 million and indirect spending of $4.6 million each year, with over 160,000 new visitors to the region.
This is the catalytic force our region requires to improve daily life:
— It will attract new businesses both in and out of our downtown, who in many cases will improve or renovate underutilized space.
— It will add a new version of outdoor recreation in the Lakes Region, where tourism is already popular.
— It will entice new residents, many of which will be millennials, who are drawn to the vibrant lives and downtowns that outdoor amenities create.
— It will grow our tax base, which in turn brings economic stability to our city, its residents, and its children.
— This project will increase the community’s quality of life through an iconic outdoor destination, which is the first of its kind for the state, and currently New England.
There are hundreds of whitewater parks across the country. All of which are proof of these incredibly positive benefits.
The governor’s one-time appropriation or investment in Franklin is simply good business sense for the state of N.H. According to travel and tourism data measured by Plymouth State University, 35 percent of direct spending is on food and accommodations. This means that the state’s 9 percent rooms and meals tax would generate $215,000/year. Hence, this $1.5 million appropriate or investment in Franklin would be paid off in seven years through new state revenues.
Our team and community, are appreciative to have the state as partner with this project. The Winnipesaukee River is the cornerstone of our mosaic for improvement and vibrancy. It is time that the river that created Franklin, re-powered the community again.
For our region and community, this project is a requirement. It is how we move forward to a sustainable future.
We encourage all legislators to re-evaluate the importance of this project, and we encourage residents to speak up and be heard through the democratic process.
Marty Parichand, Executive Director
Mill City Park
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.