To The Daily Sun,
Many letters have offered complaints about the U.S. Postal Service. Am not sure what the issues are. The New Hampton Post Office has been top quality in service, personality, and willing to go the extra mile for its clients.
UPS on the other hand does not provide such personal service. It is anything but. Staff and organization services are poor quality and reprehensible.
1. Other delivery services such as Federal Express, Express Mail (USPS), and others have always shipped to my New Hampton office which is better for me.
2. UPS on the other hand, aggressively tells me they cannot do this. You would think after the horror stories of last Christmas of packages being stolen after being "dropped' on porches, door steps, without any security to protect the packages, UPS would change its manner of delivery. Apparently they have not.
3. Many years ago, someone sent me something for Xmas via UPS. I never got the package. I did not even know one was coming. Until my friends called to ask me if I got the package. I told them I had not. They told me UPS stated it was delivered. In fact, it was stolen. Never got the package as a result. UPS failed to send to postal address. And, they refuse to accept accountability for that delivery. No one to sign, etc.
4. Was then told to call "shipper"! But no shipper phone number was available. No website available for the shipper. So how do we contact. Not our problem said UPS. Other options included driving some 40 miles round trip, driving distances outside of local area requiring roughly two hours of time, without compensation! UPS is paid to deliver, they abridged the contract.
Therefore, it is recommended people start using other delivery services to deliver per instructions by the receiver. USPS is accountable for all deliveries. If one chooses Post Office, it is their right to do so. It is the consumer's choice where these packages are to be sent. Shippers beware, some of us are getting fed up. Please respect our rationale for our delivery requests.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
