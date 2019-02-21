To The Daily Sun,
Mr. McGee, why are you really running for Moultonborough selectmen? Your letter the other day in this paper read like an attack ad against all the young citizens of our town.
You seem to not realize that if elected you are to represent the interests of all age groups, not just some seniors.
Moultonborough is a vibrant community and yes Mr. McGee there are many young people and families who also live here and they deserve a voice.
I am very concerned about the future of our town if you happen to get elected. Your letters to the editor and comments at public meetings demonstrate that you do not have a vision for Moultonborough.
In stark contrast, Selectman Chris Shipp has a track record as a sitting selectman representing all members of this community, young and old, fairly and responsibly. He is personable and approachable and treats tax dollars like they re coming out of his own wallet, despite what you continue to imply. Most importantly, he has led with a vision for the future and a positive attitude about our community that you have not demonstrated.
Please join me in support of keeping Selectman Shipp in office with your vote on March 12.
Linda Punturieri
Moultonboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.