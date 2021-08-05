To The Daily Sun,
What are we doing? Why are we continuing to traumatize our kids? Have we not learned that masks are dangerous and of no use to prevent transmission of a virus that doesn’t affect kids? What is the end game here? To make sure no one is sick ever again? To give up freedom and signal compliance? Do you want to normalize a faceless society for kids? Do you want a whole generation of anxious, depressed, unhealthy kids? Do you realize the risks of masking kids are much worse than the risk of getting the virus?
Kids are more likely to die in a car accident or drown in a swimming pool than die of COVID. Are we masking kids to protect teachers? How dare you? School boards that mandate this and teachers that request these mandates should be ashamed and will be held accountable. Students are the #1 priority for schools. We are not protecting them by forcing them to attend school this way. We are harming them!
If I had children in this school system (Newfound Lake Area Schools/SAU 4) I would yank them out, and every parent that cares about their child’s mental and physical health should be doing that. But some parents can’t afford to homeschool their kids so we are effectively discriminating against the less affluent.
Let’s think about the real consequences of our decisions. And let’s base our decisions on unbiased data not propaganda. The children deserve our wisdom not fear.
Sharon Lee
Bristol
