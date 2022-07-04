To The Daily Sun,
Dear Harmony, it is Independence Day or the 4th of July and still you are not free. All the red, white and blue fireworks and flags have not brought you back home to New Hampshire and the people who miss and love you still. We are waiting to hear or read the good news of your return. Where is that person who can and should save you and return your smiling face to us? That one hero who knows where you are or who has you. I for one want to hear daily news about you and what is happening in regards to your case. The wind whispers your name through the trees and across the Merrimack and over white caps on Winnipesaukee, reminding us you have not come back, please hurry and we love you.
Sharon Lafond
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.