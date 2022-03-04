To The Daily Sun,
I am a native of Meredith and a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School and have lived here all my life.
I am writing to encourage everyone to vote for Jonathan James and Steve Aiken for selectboard. Jon is a native of Meredith and a graduate of ILHS. He is a current selectperson and has served two terms as chairperson and has done a very good job for our town. He deserves to be reelected to this post.
Steve Aiken is also a native of Meredith and a graduate of ILHS. He has an excellent background in finance working at MVSB. With his background he is the most qualified candidate for selectmen.
Also vote for the incumbent school board. They did a very good job during the last few years dealing with the COVID crisis. They did what was needed to protect the staff and students and I praise their work.
Please vote on March 8, for Jonathan James and Steve Aiken for selectboard. Vote for Charles Hanson, Mark Billings Howard Cunningham and Duncan Porter-Zuckerman for school board.
Sharon K. Miller
Meredith
