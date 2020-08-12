To The Daily Sun,
I just read your article where Mayor Hosmer is insistent that having Bike Week during a pandemic is safe. I would like to remind him of another mayor during a pandemic: Mayor Thomas Smith of Philadelphia. In September of 1918, in the middle of the flu pandemic, he insisted that it was safe to continue with a Liberty Bond parade. This hours-long event led to the spreading of flu to thousands of onlookers. What are we to expect with a week-long event where people from out of state will congregate and most likely not follow guidelines.
I hope Mayor Hosmer is ready to live in infamy like Mayor Smith.
Shannon Gagnon
Rochester
