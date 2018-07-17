To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I read an article by the Union Leader titled, “Ex-high school guidance counselor gets strong support despite admitting to sexual assaults on student.” In the article, I was very saddened and disheartened when I read that one of the supporters is Guidance Counselor Mrs. Shelly Philbrick. Philbrick supported Torbick, the convicted felon stating, “I pray the court show justice for the victim, but also leniency upon Kristie today.
For those who don’t know who Mrs. Philbrick is, she is a current guidance counselor at Newfound Regional High School, and has worked in the school district for a long time. I am disgusted to see Mrs. Philbrick supporting Torbick as the crime that was committed is serious and sick. This wasn’t just a quick “in-the-moment” incident, which still wouldn’t have been okay—this was hatched out and premeditated. Torbick also didn’t commit this gross crime once, she at least did this twice.
I understand that Torbick once worked at NRHS alongside Philbrick and Jackson, however, it is disgusting for someone to defend Torbick’s character and reputation after the crime she has committed. She has to be accountable for her actions, and no reputation should trump getting out of a situation. It is even more absurd to plea to the judge to give Torbick leniency. This crime wasn’t something petty, but one that was very egregious. What matters the most in this situation is certainly not Torbick, it’s the victim that matters the most. In the article, it states that “The victim explained how life has changed and how he now suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, an eating disorder and other problems. He also said he now distrusts adults.” He has been physically and personally violated, and this traumatic experience will never go away. Like most victims, they fear that they will be taken advantage again or even face retribution should they come out.
I’ve known Mrs. Philbrick not just when I attended NRHS, but when I was around 4 years old attending Bridgewater-Hebron Village School. I am deeply disappointed and ashamed to see Mrs. Philbrick’s recent judgement and actions. And for Mrs. Philbrick to use her judgement and voice like this... she should really reconsider her current job as a guidance counselor. It is inexcusable to defend Torbick’s character AND also plea to the judge for her to get a lenient sentence. If I had a child, I wouldn’t want them or any child to seek personal and career judgement from a person who pleads to the judge to let a child sexual assaulter to get a lenient sentencing. Also in the article, there were other people supporting Torbick, in fact there were “nearly two dozens Torbick supporters.” To me, asking for a lenient sentence is like trying to downplay the crime Torbick committed.
The NH Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence put it best, “It’s alarming these guidance counselors have attempted to justify the actions of one of their peers and have asked the court for leniency in this case. A guidance counselor’s role is to foster the development of a child, not to defend an admitted child molester.”
Shame on you Mrs. Philbrick and others supporters of the child molestor Torbick. Reconsider your line of work, especially when you’re dealing with kids as your professions. Unacceptable.
Nicholas Crosby
Groton
