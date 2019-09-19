To The Daily Sun,
I’m just sending this on a postcard to President Trump, along with (taped on) part of a NYT article about his attack-mode for California, working to lower auto emissions.
Why not lower auto emissions? Some of us are families with offspring going into the future, and we’d like it to be a livable planet!
What I wrote: The amount of time (ours and yours) you waste being vengeful and petty, you could work with both parties on mending our aging infrastructure — bridges, gas pipelines, sewer systems, etc.
That fit on the postcard. That all fits in with how a good President would spend his time and energy. Don’t I wish.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
