Senator Shaheen is now standing in the forefront regarding her continued fight to show little or no support for border security. She is OK with uncontrolled mass migration across the southern border which includes, in some cases, very dangerous people.
Shaheen’s recent effort to grab the spotlight with Chuck Schumer says it all.
The State of New Hampshire is already realizing some of the effects of mass migration in Manchester, where a myriad of problems have been escalating during recent years. The problems will get worse over time as schools attempt to deal with social problems at all levels, along with other services stretched to the limit.
Immigration has been welcomed in this country over the years; however, it has always been controlled. People from other countries who have come here legally have shaped our society.
Let’s be honest: Senator Shaheen supports people like Chuck Schumer of New York with little regard to the future of New Hampshire, other than more Democratic votes. She has had no problem supporting billions for the sugar lobby, but nothing to protect this country. It is all about politics.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
The Senator us representing me just fine. There will be no 3rd century solutions for 21st century problems. There will never be a continuous wall. Walls in urban areas are fine but border hardening in remote areas will be high tech with the appropriate manpower. Trump wall is DOA. He will be lucky to get a beaded curtain. High tech. A SMART border, not a 3rd century solution
