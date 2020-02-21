To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday March 10, Bristol voters will have the opportunity to vote for town elected officials of their choice. I am supporting the election of John Sellers for the office of town selectman this year for the following reasons:
John has resided here in Bristol for 10 years and I have personally known John for 5 years now. John has earned my respect through his knowledge of town management issues affecting Bristol and his upstanding character. John’s background includes being a U.S. Air Force veteran, owning and operating his own business, and his current position with a Fortune 500 company as a computer business analyst. John has been an active contributor to the responsible management of Bristol’s financial affairs as a member of the town’s Budget Committee for the last 4 years and possesses a thorough knowledge of the town’s finances.
Through John’s selfless contributions during the last 4 years, John has earned the right to run for a position on Bristol’s Select Board. John has demonstrated his common-sense approach to responsible fiscal management and I urge you to come out and vote for John Sellers on Tuesday March 10.
Erik R. Nelson
Bristol
