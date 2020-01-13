To The Daily Sun,
During a regular Sanbornton BOS meeting on 11/13/19, a brief discussion took place and a statement was made in regard to stopping the weekly BOS meeting and replacing it with a biweekly meeting instead. This statement was made and recorded in the 11/13 minutes as part of another agenda item being discussed at the time. Checking the minutes, it seems that neither a motion nor a vote was taken by the BOS to go ahead and make this change.
This change has already taken place, but it appears that very few people in town are aware of the change.
Our form of town management is very important and we must make sure that the BOS is available weekly to our residents and town department heads so they may keep abreast of what is going on in town.
As I recall, selectmen’s compensation was raised to $4,500 a year in the past because of the time selectmen had to spend on the job. Reducing the number of BOS meetings seems to go against that compensation increase. What do you think?
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.