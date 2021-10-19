To The Daily Sun,
As a native Laconian and having resided here for over 48 years I have decided to campaign for the Ward 1 city council member. My sole mission is to make our city a better and stronger community and steadfastly support the families, hard working citizens and small business owners that make this city great. I am not a politician and have no ambitions beyond this council seat. I am simply a hard working American, giving back to a city that has given me and my family so much, with the courage and common sense to make the tough decisions our tax paying residents want. I will be hosting a "meet and greet" on Thursday, Oct. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., at the D.A. Long Tavern at Funspot and look forward to seeing you there. You will also find me at the Ward 1 voting location at the Beane Conference Center all day on Nov. 2. I humbly ask for your support when you come out to cast your vote.
Sean Fountain
Laconia
