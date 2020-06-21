To The Daily Sun,
Yesterday was my first trip to Weirs Beach this season. It was beyond disappointing. While I can excuse the closing of the bathrooms while they are being renovated (although I might ask why the work wasn't completed prior to the summer swimming season?), some of the rest of what happened was disgusting.
First, there were no lifeguards. This has happened at many beaches over the past few years, but was the cause of what happened during the day. Rules? We don't need no stinkin' rules ... with no adult supervision, any posted rules were largely ignored. There was copious amounts of alcohol being consumed. We smelled marijuana on several occasions with one group even brave (or thoughtless) enough to pull out a hookah in plain sight of many children. The language was awful throughout the day with few people giving thought to the families that were there. Finally we left when the hookah group decided to start playing music loudly that had the most racist lyrics I've heard in a long time. The parking lot was filled with, that's right, you guessed it, Massachusetts plates.
Weirs Beach used to be a family beach. I happen to live in a town with no public swimming places whatsoever, so we have to rely on public beaches when we want to take a dip. I'm not sure I will be heading there again soon. If you want to restore the economy in Weirs Beach, where it seems like a lot is for sale, I might suggest cleaning it up and bringing the families back again.
Scott Maltzie
Boscawen
