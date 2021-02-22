To The Daily Sun,
Gordon King was the best. It is often said you measure a person's success by the amount of people that person touched. Gordon took his job seriously and realized how he could make a difference as a reporter. He once told me that writing a tongue-in-cheek story (artificial wildlife, aka pink flamingos) helped his readers see that journalism was also about bringing some humor to the negative that is reported in the news cycles. (Boy how true this is today). Those of us in law enforcement trusted Gordon and many would share information with Gordon that we wouldn't think of sharing with the prima donnas. Why? Because Gordon earned this trust. I have fantastic memories of many events with this man. I couldn't count the "interviews " we shared with me talking and Gordon (pipe in mouth) with his small ring bound note pad in hand. Many other reporters would say how does he get this information. It was because Gordon appreciated mutual respect more than "the scoop." Gordon believed in making the community better for all and would be the first to report a community story, sometimes jokingly at someone's expense (like mine). One thing I recall each time I spoke with Gordon was that laugh of his. The exception being when he lost Mary (his sweetheart) he was wounded. Gordon would often pick on me about a specific politician I was supporting and say, "The only one you and I agree on that is good is Ray Burton.
Gordon did not forget people. When I went through some personal difficulties Gordon was the first to call me and assure me he was a friend and that we all make mistakes and encouraged me to "love your family and move forward."
I am honored to sit here and do as Gordon King did for many years and that is write positive words about a man who made a positive difference in so many lives. I am honored that Gordon King called me a friend. Jen (my wife known to Gordon) and I express our deepest condolences to the King family.
Scott & Jensine Hilliard
Northfield
