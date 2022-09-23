There has been an increasingly coarse tone stating that both New Hampshire public education and Laconia Schools are failing. Sweeping statements that label schools, students, and/or staff as “failing” do a disservice to the work done everyday to support and serve our community. Students are welcomed and supported daily by caring staff members that do their best while being held to high standards under significant public scrutiny. In a letter published on Sept. 23, 2022, school staff in general and a specific staff member are labeled as poorly trained, out of compliance with special education plans, and abusive. There are procedures to address specific complaints about incidents and services. Those procedures have appeals processes, as well. In a time when school staff and administrators are burning out and leaving the profession under the weight of the multitude of challenges they face daily, our schools need support, not condemnation.
To the staff and administration of our school district: You are the bedrock of our district. With the youth of our community, you make a difference. If our families are in need, you help support them. When your colleagues need help, you lift them up. We are Laconia, our schools are the hub and heartbeat of our community. Thank you for all you have done and will do this year.
