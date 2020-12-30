To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Howard's call for dissolution of State of New Hampshire is no joking matter.
I was incredulous as I read Ethan DeWitt’s article in the Dec. 29, Concord Monitor, reprinted in the Sun, that a group of Republican legislators is calling for the dissolution of the state government. With a sinking feeling, I looked for and found the name of my state representative, Raymond Howard, Jr., as a signatory to the letter.
How many of the 5,541 people of Alton, Gilmanton, and Barnstead who voted for Howard in November would approve his support for the dissolution of the NH government? According to the Monitor, Reps. Mike Silvia of Belmont and Dave Testerman of Franklin also signed onto the letter, that recently was delivered to the Secretary of State. Presumably they are unhappy with Trump’s loss (with no evidence of election fraud) and being asked to wear masks by their governor. They called Gov. Chris Sununu a “tyrant” for helping protect NH from the worst ravages of COVID. Their letter states, “we are Absolved from all allegiance to the statutory ‘state’ of New Hampshire,” a sad twist on the Declaration of Independence. And, what is their better idea? This is not leadership. My townsfolk reelected Howard to a third term in November. Let’s pay more attention and make sure it is his last.
Sarah Thorne
Gilmanton Iron Works
