To The Daily Sun,
I just have to give a huge shout-out to Laconia’s downtown. The businesses that are opening down there and reviving this area is just amazing and exciting to see. Please make sure you take note, get out there and walk around and show your support.
I also wanted to make a story known so that when you are choosing to support people; you choose based on the things you may not get to see.
I was sitting at La Ola Streetwear observing people coming in; it was a busy day for them today, so they had quite a few people.
I saw a group of young boys looking at shoes; maybe five of them and one of the boys had rips all through his Adidas. I watched the owner look at this boy; run over to him and tell him to go throw those shoes away as he proceeded to take two pairs from the wall of the store to give this boy. This boy that he never met; and Pedro absolutely made his whole day. His entire face lit up and his friends stared at him barely believing this either.
For anyone that does not know these shoes are typically $200+ each and this is a brand new business that has been open in Laconia for only two weeks.
I try to give credit where it is due and I know I will forever be a La Ola shopper just from that experience alone.
This is the exact business we need in our community; so lets help keep them successful.
Pedro and Parker: thank you for your care for Laconia.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.