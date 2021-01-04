To The Daily Sun,
I would love to give props to the teachers in Laconia right now. We are dealing with something so crazy that it’s just amazing to me how we have all really tried to come together and figure out how to keep going and push through. I have one teacher specifically that has just been amazing to my daughter, Stephanie Atherton. I have heard her talking to the kids in the mornings with just the most patience and understanding that this is also odd for them. I have not heard any frustration in her voice; just trying to make it as fun for the kids and get things done with this hand they have been dealt.
Teachers like her are a huge asset to our school system and exactly who we need as an example for our kids.
So, a big thank you to her and all of the other teachers and faculty! Thank you for getting us through one of the toughest years we have had.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.