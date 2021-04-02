To The Daily Sun,
Addressing Marie Bradley, Dawn Johnson, and the community,
I am a school teacher in the Laconia School District. I attended the January Professional Development training put on by our district. To clear up any confusion - "critical race theory" was not a part of it, nor was it discussed in any manner. Neither myself nor any of my colleagues have ever told a white student that they are racist. We teach English, math, history, science (and more!) at every grade level. I am surprised you are so invested in the education of the children in our community, but are unaware of this fact.
Sara Stewart
Laconia
