To The Daily Sun,
Residents of Meredith, I'm excited to announce that I am running to represent Meredith in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. As a longtime resident of Meredith with family ties that go back eight generations, I am uniquely qualified to help repair some of the damage our state and county institutions have suffered.
As your representative, I will also be an active member of the Belknap County Delegation. In addition to representing Meredith in Concord, members belong to the County Delegation, which addresses county-wide interests like the Belknap County Nursing Home, Gunstock, and the sheriff's office. Belknap County needs your voices, and I will be that voice.
I plan to engage in conversations with all Meredith residents to learn what is important to you. One of the problems with our current environment is that discourse is often limited to sound bites and short ads. I will be writing blog posts on my website so Meredith voters can know me. I don't expect that any of us will agree on all the issues; however, my conversations already show that agreeing on the fundamental values of fiscal responsibility, environmental protection, and support of local families is shared by many of us. Have I missed something? What is important to you? My website (smuccinh.com) is the place to start a conversation.
I look forward to hearing from you. I want to earn your vote.
Sandy Mucci
Meredith
