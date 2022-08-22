As I get deeper into this campaign for New Hampshire state representative for Carroll County District 8, I feel an ever-growing sense of responsibility. The truth of the matter is that I am enjoying getting to know a wider circle of New Hampshire folks, and it is heartwarming. Still it is the issues of our time that keep me focused. We need representatives who will stand up to the influx of outsiders who want to dismantle our government. Good government exists as a framework for the protection and safety of the people it represents, and within that framework, we have certain freedoms. A woman should have the right to her own reproductive health care, in consultation with her health care provider, without government intervention. Our public schools should once again be the foundations of our community and safe arenas for learning for all our children without constant erosion by underfunding. Everyone, regardless of race, sexual orientation or gender, should be protected under the law. We can better support a favorable business climate here in Carroll County while raising our minimum wage to that which is commensurate with surrounding New England states. We can balance the budget and not impose a state income or sales tax. We can talk to each other and work together. I want to explore the broader conversations that can bring common sense solutions. Please join me. Whether I win or lose in November, this is and will remain my home. I hope to represent you in this state of New Hampshire for a better future for all of us. Please vote in the primary on Sept. 13, and in the general election on Nov. 8, for this thoughtful choice for District 8.
