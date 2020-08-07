To The Daily Sun,
Bike Week in August in the middle of the virus? Why was it cancelled in June? The virus! More than ever it needs to be cancelled now. The virus is spreading, people aren't wearing masks and keeping the distance. Tests aren't even foolproof, some are false readings. N.H. is one of the better states, the residents are trying hard.
We are proud and want to keep the virus low in N.H. and not keep spreading it. Bike Week will bring in many people from far and wide. Not fair to them either. Not enough reliable testing. Bars, restaurants and motels will be over crowded, of course. We all need to be practical and realistic, it is not all about money when safety and health matters, a very big concerns. Think about it, and schools are working so hard trying to open during this desperate time. Cancel the Bike Week in consideration of your residents, the bikers, health and safety.
Sandra Lewis
Alton Bay
