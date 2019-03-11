To The Daily Sun,
In David Sticht's letter to the editor published on March 9, concerning the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook, there are a number of inaccuracies that need to be addressed. The Meredith Village Pathways Committee is a town appointed committee charged by the Board of Selectmen to create pathways within the town. After completing a town walking map and well received Historical Walking Map for the village in 2011, it was suggested to the committee that they then explore the possibility of an in town walking trail across the Hawkins Brook wetlands.
The Pathways Committee, all volunteers, spent years of study and fact finding and regularly reported to the the Meredith Selectboard their progress and continued to receive their support and encouragement. To date they have raised 90 percent of the cost of the trail and went back to the Selectboard, who supported them, for help in making up the remainder.
Mr. Sticht reports that he walked the frozen trail and that is not only misleading but impossible. Only a small portion at the beginning of the trailhead at MVSB has started and the rest of the trail and boardwalk is to be completed in the coming spring and fall. His description falls short and is inaccurate of what advantages and beauty the actual trail will have. Another inaccuracy is the amount that Meredith Village Savings Bank donated to honor their retiring President Sam Laverack. It is $70,000 lower than Mr. Sticht states in his letter.
The most disturbing part of his letter is his judgment that the trail is named after someone who never did anything for Meredith. As a 30-year resident and active volunteer in our town, I can attest that Sam Laverack, during his tenure as President of MVSB, supported, contributed and worked for the benefit of Meredith. Anyone reading this letter who is active in Meredith organizations and non-profits knows that to be true. While not a resident, his many contributions to Meredith stand the test.
There a number of warrant articles to be decided at Town Meeting, the Meredith Library, DPW building, the Laverack Nature Trail and the Hart Skatepark. I urge my fellow residents to support them all for the benefit of keeping Meredith such a wonderful town.
Elizabeth Lapham
Meredith
