To The Daily Sun,

While canvassing for Cinde Warmington late this summer I actually learned quite a bit about the Executive Council, of which she is the only Democrat. I learned how important and powerful this council is, given that it was originally included in the New Hampshire Constitution to help keep our governors from becoming too powerful. Back then, we were afraid of kings. This council has power!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.