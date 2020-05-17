To The Daily Sun,
Like a silent plague, COVID-19 creeps into nursing homes, killing people who, just like you and me, call New Hampshire home. We need to use every means possible to stop this virus.
Governor Sununu’s emergency orders have been consistent with CDC guidelines, except for one glaring omission. He doesn’t require everyone to wear a cloth mask where social distancing can’t be assured. We need this because just a few unmasked asymptomatic carriers will escalate spread of the virus.
MA, ME, RI, CT and NY have emergency orders that make this a law. Governor Sununu’s order, instead of saying customers “must” wear masks, says they “should” wear masks. In legal terms, “must” is a requirement, making it an enforceable law. The word “should” is just a suggestion, not a requirement.
On May 11, the governor told reporters towns can mandate masks, but in truth, they have no enforceable option. Emergency order #40 says businesses should tell customers that they should wear masks. It’s unfair to ask businesses to do what the governor lacks the courage to do. Instead of helping stores maintain a safe environment, he’s setting them up for awkward and potentially dangerous confrontations. Within public buildings such as town offices, libraries, schools and voting places, asking a person without a mask to leave isn’t even an option.
A very small minority of self-centered people think being able to shop without a mask is more important than saving lives. I think their unwillingness to make such a small compromise is petty and mean-spirited. If the governor’s reluctance to make masks a requirement is to appease this group, I hope he will reconsider.
We need an executive order “requiring” everyone (with appropriate exceptions) to wear a mask when social distancing can’t be ensured. Then we can have one statewide enforceable law and notification signs that should forestall confrontations. We will feel safer when shopping and be safer from the virus.
State Rep. Sallie Fellows
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.