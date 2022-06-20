To The Daily Sun,
“Dad, when we get home can I play video games”? “No”, I said. “We are going on a walk around the neighborhood when we get home”. “But I don’t want to go on a walk,” says my son. “Tough, we are going on a walk, it will be fun and you’re going to like it”.
During this indefinite break and unplugging from video games and electronics, we set out on the walk to specifically find chipmunk holes and rocks that could be painted. Along the walk my son quickly realized that I was right. He was having fun and he liked it. Video games and movies will still happen from time to time but not anytime soon. They are going to be a well-earned, rare privilege and will be replaced by board games, STEM activities, and other interactive activities where the kids have to work together and get along.
Unplugging from social media and electronics is hard but well worth it. Kids don’t know what’s best for them. That’s why they have us. I’m glad I don’t have to be a kid in this era. As a parent in this era I want to bring back the simplicity of my childhood years and give as much of it to my kids as I can.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
