To The Daily Sun,
The reader responses to the question about reasonableness of coronavirus restrictions were generally well thought out. The glaring exception was the response of Raymond Howard, of Alton, whose statement began with a sneering reference to the “nanny state." As an anti-government extremist, Mr. Howard can never see any benefit in pooling resources for the larger good. And, to him, seeing the large crowds at Mt. Major violating every standard of social distancing was probably a welcome sign.
His sadness at the supposed loss of independence of this once great country is misplaced. Mr. Howard would undoubtedly have opposed the rationing system put in place in World War II to help the war effort. Americans considered it their patriotic duty to do without. We are now all being asked to do our patriotic duty by staying home, by keeping safe distances, and by trying to keep the doctors and nurses alive to help us all.
This “once great country” is now the epicenter of the Covid19 pandemic, with the most known cases to date. If not for the abysmally low rate of testing in the U.S., the numbers would be more extreme. The situation is expected to worsen in upcoming weeks. This “once great country” now rejects scientific evidence in favor of junk facts and superstition. The U.S. has already experienced terrible delays in dealing with this crisis. Would Mr. Howard subject every proposed restriction to a referendum? Does he not realize we are facing a national emergency and further delays will only compound the problem?
Let us all do our patriotic duty to try to minimize the virus, even if it requires sacrifices on our part.
Ruth Larson
Alton
