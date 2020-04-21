To The Daily Sun,
Once again, the chairman of our Belknap County Delegation has publicly embarrassed Belknap County. On Saturday, Rep. Michael Sylvia (Belmont) appeared at a rally in Concord to protest the health and safety restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Like his fellow Free Staters, Mr. Sylvia consistently espouses the view that his individual liberty puts him above the law and allows him to do whatever he pleases, regardless of the harm to others. After lying under oath about his residency when he was first elected, and then illegally occupying property in Belmont without a septic system, he now feels no need to even obey the belated limit on gatherings of over 10 people set by Governor Sununu.
Most responsible and patriotic citizens want not only to protect themselves and their families from Covid-19, but they also want to protect their fellow citizens. They understand that the virus spreads from person to person contact, including by asymptomatic people. They also understand that irresponsible behavior endangers us all, and most importantly, the health care workers on the front lines trying to save lives.
Not Mr. Sylvia. To him, the inconveniences of the restrictions are an affront to his personal right to do as he pleases. Presumably that right would also include shouting “fire” in a crowded theater. Is there no limit to the selfishness of such an entitled person? Does he expect the same health care workers whose lives he endangers to take care of him should he get the virus?
Perhaps most offensive of all is the photo of Rep. Sylvia taken by the Associated Press at the Concord rally. It shows him wearing a N95 mask, the very type of medical mask in such short supply, that should be reserved for medical workers. On his mask appear the handwritten words “Liberty for Safety — No Deal”. That’s right. If it’s the safety of all versus the “liberty” of Mr. Sylvia, that’s a deal breaker for him.
Instead of engaging in this type of self-centered protest, perhaps Rep. Sylvia could devote his efforts towards helping small businesses and workers affected by the virus containment measures. And maybe he could keep in mind that the better compliance we have with those measures, the sooner life can return to normal.
Let’s just hope that there were no other members of our county delegation at the rally.
Ruth Larson
Alton
