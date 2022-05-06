To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Mike Sylvia, Belknap County Delegation chair, has offered an olive branch to the Gunstock Area Commission in the form of a demand that the GAC pay the delegation legal bills. He and Rep. Silber are apparently working hard to accomplish this, and no wonder. They must believe that evidence of their own malfeasance will vanish once the bills are paid; in this they underestimate how dissatisfied the voters of Belknap County are with their conduct.
Meanwhile, will their allies on the GAC fall for this maneuver? Will GAC Chair Peter Ness call an emergency meeting of the GAC and ram these bills through? If so, will he time the meeting to lend support to Silber and Sylvia as they defend against the citizen petition for their removal? Ness has been a long-time supporter of Silber, and has typically included Silber on GAC emails. Will he reward his godfather with absolute loyalty now? Will Strang and Lambert follow suit, feeling they owe their positions on the GAC to Silber and company?
Once again, let us all hope these pessimistic predictions never come to pass.
Ruth Larson
Alton
