To The Daily Sun,
Explain to me why the left loves to censor opposing views and the right does not. Jamie Glazov has a pretty good explanation in his prescient book, "United in Hate: The Left's Romance with Tyranny and Terror." He explains the left's psychological motivations that unite it with the evil ideologies of communism, fascism and radical Islam. But I still don't understand why so many Democrats, who were or are liberals, eagerly embrace the ideology of the left? Liberal feminist Tammy Bruce realized what has happened to the Democrat Party and is now a conservative. David Rubin came to the same conclusion and has written about censorship in his recent book, "Don't Burn This Book." Tolerance of other's viewpoints and free speech are out, while the "cancel culture" wave and censoring diversity of opinions and thought is the way to go. I would dearly love to hear from the writers who vote Democratic as to why they are OK with the way our culture is going? Some real honest to goodness civil debate on the pages of the LDS would be so very refreshing, would it not?
When I read letters from those on the left, I am perplexed. They appear to be caring and intelligent. So why do they appear to be giving up their liberal idealism so easily in favor of attacking free speech? Why are they seemingly willing to give up on the principles that made this country great? A dear friend of mine sent me this quote which I believe sums up what is happening to this country. "America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold; its patriotism, its morality and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within." That quote was from Joseph Stalin.
The Weather Underground developed their Marxist strategy in the 1960s. Destroy capitalism/the weapon of choice-systemic racism & police racism/identify victim classes/organize the victim classes/engage in international solidarity with the global movement/attack and dethrone God. Weather Underground disciples such as William Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, Kathy Boudin, Jeff Jones, Susan Rosenberg and Mark Rudd changed tactics and joined academia in order to teach this Marxist strategy to our college youth. The left has now captured our culture and is using it to smash our 1st Amendment. Sam Sorbo, bless her heart, made me feel a little better with her new book, "Words for Warriors." Her wit and intelligence masterfully explains how the left has manipulated language to make their socialistic and anti-freedom agenda sound palatable. Can we all agree on this phrase? "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other" - John Adams. Let's never forget that!
Russ Wiles
Tilton
