To The Daily Sun,
Everyone knows about the white policeman who, it appears, heroically saved a black girl's life by shooting another black girl who was about to stab the girl in the neck. Oh, but according to "woke" crowd, this was another case of systemic racism. A leader of Critical Race Theory, Ibram X. Kendl, defended Lebron James who tweeted, "Your next #Accountability," with an hourglass emoji over the image of one of the officers present at the shooting. BLM activist Bree Newsome tweeted, "We do not need police to address these situations by showing up to the scene & using a weapon against one of the teenagers". Up until the "woke mob mentality" became mainstream, about five minutes ago it seems, everyone would have wanted a cop to save the life of a 16-year-old girl. Valerie Jarrett, Barack Obama's senior advisor, thought it was unconscionable that the officer shot the alleged assailant multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted, in part, "Columbus police killed an unarmed, 15-year-old black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost!" Yes, we all feel bad for the Bryant family and for their daughter who was in foster care. But, if I am the parent of the 16-year-old girl whose life was most likely saved by the quick reaction of the police, then you can color me forever grateful that this policeman was present.
Anyone heard of Nyaira Givens? Will there be any vigils or protests for her? She is a 13-year-old black girl who was recently stabbed to death by another 13-year-old black girl. Why isn't this tragic death also newsworthy? A rhetorical question of course, because it doesn't fit the "cops are racist, system racism is endemic in our society" narrative. Just another old fashioned, teenage knife fight where no police should be present to prevent. Isn't that right Valerie, Benjamin, Lebron, Al Sharpton? I am not so sure the parents of Nyaira feel that way. Nor the parents of all the children who get shot and killed every year in Chicago and other large inner cities. There are no protests or vigils for any of the vast majority of black people killed by other blacks in these cities. The same cities run by Democrat politicians and their dysfunctional public school systems where school choice is verboten. Anyone on the left care to have speakers like Candace Owens, Rob Smith, Brandon Tate, Lawrence Jones or Tim Scott come speak at your schools to counterbalance the BLM, CRT and Southern Poverty Law Center speakers who are invited to speak about racism in America? Sorry, just another rhetorical question floating about in the land of "Wokeness", "Groupthink" and "Cancel Culture."
Russ Wiles
Tilton
