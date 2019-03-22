To The Daily Sun,
Last week’s election didn’t go exactly as planned for this first-time candidate. I had entered the race fora seat on the Gilford School Board with high expectations. I threw my hat into the ring because I want to be more than just involved at home with my children’s education.
Heading into Election Day I was feeling cautiously optimistic. There were two open seats and I felt strong about winning one of them, although early on, I happened to learn I had chosen the year to run against two formidable incumbents running for their re-election. Not exactly the best circumstances for a freshman candidate. Nonetheless, I did feel confident; I had met with a lot of very nice people who seemed supportive making me feel really good about my prospects.
Unfortunately after the ballots were counted, I wound up 44 votes shy of winning a seat. Obviously losing anything will leave you feeling a bit disappointed, but I don’t have one iota of discouragement. Four hundred sixty one of my fellow community members entrusted me with their votes, which I do not take for granted. I am very thankful to those who voted for me, and for all my family, friends, and neighbors for helping to spread the word. I tip my cap to Gretchen Gandini and Karen Thurston for their victories, but this loss is by no means a TKO. I will continue to get involved and be engaged here in our community.
This was a phenomenal experience for me and I’m excited for what the future holds. I’d also like to announce that I fully intend on running again for next year’s seat, so spread the word, and next March, vote Kyle Sanborn for Gilford School Board 2020.
Kyle Sanborn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.