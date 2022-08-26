Belknap County citizens, as you may be aware Mike MacFadzen is currently a candidate for the office of sheriff of Belknap County. We are hoping to help introduce him to people who may not be aware of the type of person that he is. We both had the opportunity to work with Mike who started with the Laconia Police Department and ultimately finished his career with the New Hampshire State Police.
One of the main qualities Mike possesses is the ability to work collaboratively with almost any group or individual. His style is to work hard at understanding challenges and then take input from all those impacted to work towards an acceptable resolution. In his role as a detective sergeant with NHSP Mike frequently had to work with multiple agencies. We both witnessed his ability to put aside the differences of people and find common ground to obtain quality outcomes.
Mike works quietly, frequently behind the scenes, to produce these positive outcomes. A good example is the work he is currently doing assisting law enforcement and firefighting members with pier to pier mental health resources. He has worked to put together mental health practitioners with first responders to help deal with the negative impacts that their jobs can have on one’s health.
Suffice it to say that Mike is a competent and caring individual that will be able to lead the men and woman of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. We as former subordinates and co-workers are encouraging you to vote Mike MacFadzen for sheriff.
