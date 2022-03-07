To The Daily Sun,
Hi. My name is Clifton R. Buttrick Jr or better known as Roy Buttrick. I have served on the Gilmanton Planning Board since 2013, first appointed than elected in 2019. The first years of the job were not the best of times due to much unrest in the town, but we did manage to get some work done. During this time there was a big turnover in members of the Planning Board and at times we did not have a secretary. Upon the arrival of Bre Daigneault things started to really move forward. When the Planning Board changed from appointed to elected, that was a game changer. With Bre Daigneault’s guidance and hard work the board became a great team. The next change that happed was Mark Warren coming on the Planning Board as ex officio, being the eyes and ears of the selectboard. He has been a great addition to the board.
One of the first things I told Mr. Warren was that a plan for the Four Corners intersection had been sitting around for about eight years and needed to be acted on with a decision and be pushed forward. In a short time as you can see the stop signs were installed in the intersection of Route 140 and Route 107. As with other things that Mr. Warren has had on his plate, all have been great job done in a timely manner. Now to the voters of Gilmanton, as a planning board member, it’s my recommendation to reelect Mark Warren as selectperson.
Roy Buttrick
Gilmanton
