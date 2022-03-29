To The Daily Sun,
I wish to comment on William H. Dunlap's March 15, opinion on social studies.
I grew up in Providence, Rhode Island. I went to the Oxford St. School during elementary. We had social studies and all the teacher did was talk about her trips all over Europe. I thought it stunk.
It should have been replaced by U.S. History, geography, etc. What does social studies define? Nothing that I can see.
Rosemary Mellon
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.