To The Daily Sun,
My census form has been filled out. I completed the form online. EASY!
I am planning to vote in the November election by absentee ballot, I’ve submitted an absentee ballot for almost 30 years. Filling out the U.S. Census is crucial. The reason: Electoral votes allocated to each state and to the District of Columbia for the 2020 presidential election will be based on population counts from the census. Each state legislative body determines how its state’s electors are chosen.
Here is why Republicans must continue to keep their political party legislators in place: “The number of each state’s electors is equal to the sum of the state’s membership in the Senate and House of Representatives…” Further: “In forty-eight states, the winner of the plurality of the statewide vote receives all of that state’s electors…” “Electors are typically required to pledge to vote for the winning candidate…” “The Electoral College is a body of electors established by the U.S. Constitution, which forms every four years for the sole purpose of electing the president and vice president of the United States.”
This November IS THE most important election EVER! The impeached Mr. Trump does not deserve a second term! The impeached Mr. Trump’s campaign will be targeting states where they can add up Electoral College votes. He will NOT win the popular vote. His campaign’s goal is to guarantee that at least 270 electoral votes are in his favor. “Each state legislature determines the manner by which its state’s electors are chosen.” In this coming presidential election, we must make sure this ploy fails. Those of us in New Hampshire must make sure that we are part of getting out the vote. We must be part of the much needed change.
Routing out the deep corruption from the impeached Mr. Trump’s cabinet and administration is a must. Starting with the attorney general, we have been witness to those in his cabinet and others in his administration who continue to abuse their oath of office. Through resignations and firings, the turnover in his administration is unprecedented. Keeping track of all the changes, replacements, and resignations is astounding! Many of those original appointees were forced to leave when scandals they created or took part in were exposed. The turnover is unprecedented. The impeached Mr. Trump has never set a good example.
It is up to us to exert pressure on New Hampshire’s Commissioner of Elections to be part of the needed change. The Board of Elections must be tasked with making the voting process accessible to all eligible voters!
We can do this, we have no other choice. Our very way of life depends on voting the impeached Mr. Trump out of office. Together we can.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
