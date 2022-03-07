To The Daily Sun,
Sen. Maggie Hassan is promoting suspending the federal gas tax, $0.18 per gallon, for the remainder of the year to alleviate rising energy costs. She's not stupid, for sure, but it's clear that she thinks we are. Please don't fall for this ruse. Gasoline has gone up over $2 per gallon since President Joe Biden took office. He took steps on day one of his administration to suppress domestic supply of crude oil. Forget the huge jump of the past two weeks due to Russia's invasion and war on Ukraine. Crude oil had almost tripled prior to that due solely to this administrations energy policies — policies that Maggie Hassan 100% supported and will continue to support if reelected.
Suppress domestic supply of crude oil? What did this administration and Maggie Hassan think was going to happen? Now we're supposed to think she's concerned about the price of gas at the pump. I think she's only concerned about being reelected.
If you suspend the federal gas tax, that money won't go into any federal highway maintenance fund, but, make no mistake, that spending will still go on. They'll just take it from somewhere else. It's a shell game. Since when has this administration in particular, or any administration really, worried about where money was going to come from? We're not stupid.
If these policies continue, likely gas will go up much more than another $0.18 per gallon before the tax "holiday" could ever be implemented. It's all a joke. Even if it were to not further increase a penny, are we supposed to forget the $2 per gal it's already gone up? What about heating oil and propane? Even if driving can be somewhat discretionary, how much can you decide to trim back on heating your house? These elected officials have done nothing to make my life easier or better, only more difficult and more expensive.
Back to the huge jump in crude prices of the past two weeks — I don't excuse this administration of major responsibility for that either. Our national shame of how we exited Afghanistan has convinced Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping that it's now, with this feckless president, (again, 100% supported by Maggie Hassan) now is the time to move. We gave him encouragement and with the self inflicted huge jump in crude oil prices, we gave him the financing.
I hope the good citizens of New Hampshire will force Sen. Hassan's retirement this fall. For the good of NH and for the good of the country.
Ron Brooks
Gilmanton Iron Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.