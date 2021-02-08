To The Daily Sun,
My name is Robert Yanity and I am running for a seat on the Tilton Board of Selectman.
I want to bring a new outlook with fresh ideas. Also, I would like to have our community get more involved in meetings and express their concerns on issues that they find important. I have seen at some meetings a lack of respect for other board members, and this is something that I want to see stopped. Respect for each other is an example to our community that even though there are differences, they can be approached in a respectful manner. I want to review documents and see if what is there can be brought up to current times and needs. We need to get our downtown rejuvenated to bring in businesses that would be an asset to the community. Speak to our fire and police departments and see what we can do to assist with any issues that they have. Open discussions at meetings are a must. Hearing what has to be said then address the issue if not with an answer then, but an answer sooner rather than later. And then when replying, it will be understood how the decision come to be.
I feel the board has to be approachable, that the board will listen to everyone with an open mind. Many people feel that the board isn't working with them but against them. I want to make sure each and every member of our community feels that when they leave a meeting they are aware of how the board is working with them, rather than against them. Honesty, respect and trust is what has to come across to everyone, including those on any board or committee. We are all working together as a group to better our community. This is why I would like to be considered for a position on the Tilton Board of Selectmen. I want to bring a new fresh outlook to what I feel will make a much needed change. Thank you all and please consider me.
