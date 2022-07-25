To The Daily Sun,
Look at the mess Norm Silber and his "control group" ("I must have control") has created at Gunstock. Their slavish adherence to their ideology forces them to insist that Gunstock be privatized. The success of Gunstock, disproving that ideology, does not alter their position. If anyone thinks they are now wringing their hands over the latest turmoil be warned that they are instead rubbing their hands with glee. Create chaos. Sabotage Gunstock. Then they get to say "I told you so." They don't care about the economic impact on this region, the families that use it, or that their behavior requires the attention of the governor. They care only about themselves.
