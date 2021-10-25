To The Daily Sun,
I am asking you to vote for me, Robert Soucy, as your councilor for Ward 2 in Laconia. My wife, Margaret, and I have been residents in Laconia for 50 years where we proudly raised our family of seven children. I have a master’s degree in business administration coupled with over 40 years in international business.
Over the next two years there will be significant issues addressed by the city council:
• Contracts with our police, fire, public works, school, administration and solid waste disposal. We need to be competitive to maintain the best of our city’s stewards and fiscally prudent in these negotiations.
• Downtown, Lakeport, parking garage redevelopment. In addition, we have to make sure these districts are ADA compliant. We need to work with local businesses on how to continue the remarkable change this area has seen recently.
• Housing. While Laconia is seeing an increase in business, commercial and community activity, we need to ensure we have affordable entry level housing. The city must foster affordable housing developments that provide the basis of growth while fueling the confidence in businesses to locate and hire Laconia residents.
• Crime and drug issues. I support increasing our police and protective resources with a focus on community and neighborhood engagement.
• Homeless and transient. Laconia is grateful for the many nonprofit organizations that provide food and shelter to our homeless and transient population. We need to help bring state and local resources together to support this effort.
• The State School Property may be sold to a developer by the state. Once that is complete, the property would fall into the realm of the Laconia planning and zoning regulations. This property is critical to the continued growth of our city. Last week I met with Congressman Chris Pappas at the city water department and we discussed how to get funding to expand water and sewer into this area.
As the city council liaison to the water department, we are very grateful for the ample supply of water and its cleanliness. We should be proud of how the city respects the gifts nature provides to us.
I support the tax cap, which has been instrumental in maintaining balance of spending and growth. Good fiscal management must continue to be a staple for Laconia.
We have seen exciting development in the downtown, Lakeport and the Weirs during the past few years thanks to our city leaders, residents and business owners.
As these subjects come before the city council they must be carefully thought through within the boundaries of the master plan, the city budget with a sole focus on what is in the best interest of the city. My years of experience in business gives me a distinct knowledge to work with the rest of the council and city manager for what is best for my constituents in Ward 2 and the city.
Thank you and I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Robert Soucy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.