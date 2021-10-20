To The Daily Sun,
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. from Afghanistan is guilty? For caring about troops?
Oct. 14 Scheller went before a judge to find out his fate for deeds done during the pull out of Afghanistan when the 12 Marines and 1 Corpsman were killed. Now, trying to keep those feelings out of this as much as possible, let’s look at the charges. Consider big mistakes being made. Contempt against officers. Disrespect towards superior officers. Willfully disobeying superior officers. Failure to obey orders of authority. Conduct unbecoming.
Do these seem like deeds that deserve being thrown into solitary confinement for five days in an area where murderers were being kept?
He tried to resign and give up his two million in retirement.
Does something smell funny here? Oh sure, all of these are punishable offenses however, look at what was going on around him and he thought others had his back but didn’t so went it on his own. Is that stupidity or courage? If your loved one was there on that day, I’d bet you’d appreciate the courage shown saying “hold on, this is a mess.” Maybe, let’s reload and think about this. Maybe? We weren’t there but these charges are the ones used to protect others.
Assisting this Marine doesn’t make you a bad American. I think we’re seeing history repeating itself.
Semper Fi
Robert "Doc" Jones
Meredith
