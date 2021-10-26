To The Daily Sun,
During the last city election, I wrote a letter of support for Andrew Hosmer and his bid to be our mayor. I referenced our potential, as a community, to build on the strengths and improve on the challenges of Laconia. Now, as one looks around the Downtown, Lakeport and the Weirs, the progress is phenomenal! Mayor Hosmer, this city council and our city staff have encouraged and supported so many amazing entrepreneurs as old and tired buildings have been renovated and rebuilt everywhere. I am proud to live and help in our little city. That's why I am voting for Mayor Hosmer to keep the momentum going that is revitalizing Laconia.
Robert Champlin
Laconia
