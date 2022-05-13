To The Daily Sun,
As personally repugnant as I find Alton resident Hal Shurtleff's opinions and prejudices, I want to congratulate him and Camp Constitution for winning their First Amendment-based case against the City of Boston with a rightly-decided unanimous vote in the United States Supreme Court.
Further, both as a journalist and as a board member of ACLU-NH, I want to also applaud the American Civil Liberties Union for their support of Mr. Shurtleff's case in defense of the First Amendment, and for its unwavering support for the rights of all Americans, regardless of religion, political persuasion, caste, color, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.
Robert Azzi
Exeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.