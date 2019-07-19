To The Daily Sun,
Ahh, it's the middle of July, and time to catch up on the Summer Sillies —those crazy funny excerpts from your letters to the editor.
First, a big thank you to Steve Earle, who provides us virtual non-stop hilarity with such pearls as “Planned Parenthood is an active criminal operation...” Or global warming is, “actually a plan to redistribute wealth” (4/11). Then on 6/12, Mueller: “..failed to find even one piece of evidence of either collusion or obstruction.”
Obviously, Steve has not actually read the report (and yes Steve, I have), since he claims in a later missive that the president has been “cleared of all these false charges”. Giggle city once more. STEVE: READ THE ACTUAL REPORT!
Let's give credit to Bruce Jenket as well. His frequent comical letters contain such amazingly delusional concepts as, “..the rich are working to support the poor!” (4/11). And “Trump is exposing the corruption in Washington politics...” (5/10) ROFL!!
Then, of course, there's John D., who isn't sure if the world is 6,000 or 10,000 years old. (Hint, John, it's a slight bit older, and it's flat.)
And finally there's Tony B., always good for a chuckle, especially when he says “the vast majority of (Democrats) pay little or NO income taxes at all” (7/3/19). Or when he names the other party the “...crazed, whack-job, hate-driven, demonic Democrats” (5/11/19). But Tony's best gee-haw ever was the opening to his letter of of 5/25: “I love and appreciate Trump's honesty...”
Now I'm not sure if you need to be taking drugs, or missed taking your drugs to believe that, but that's about the funniest statement I've seen in years!
(BTW, I hear there is a standing $500 reward for anyone who turns in Tony's CAPS LOCK KEYS!)
Can't wait to clip more outrageous guffaws for the Fall Follies!
Bill Hemmel
Moultonborough
