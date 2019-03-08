To The Daily Sun,
Rick Notkin is a great fit for the Gilford Budget Committee! I have known him for a number of years as he has helped to make Gilford a better place since the day he and his lovely wife Molly, arrived here. As a member of the Lakes Region Porcupines, he has been picking up the trash on our adopted highway, a two mile stretch of Route 3. He has helped with charity events that supported the Center Harbor Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, the Lakes Region Humane Society, and our annual Lakes Region Porcupines toy drive (helping 37 families with 88 children this past year).
This keeps coming up because the other side has nothing better to run on: Rick Notkin is a conservative and ran with Harry Bean, Jonathan Mackie, and myself as the Frugal Four. Unfortunately, Rick lost that bid, but fortunately he is now able to devote full-time to the Gilford Budget Committee. He will be a great asset to the taxpayers of Gilford and I support him 100 percent.
We residents deserve someone who will be responsible with Gilford’s tax dollars. Rick Notkin is the perfect candidate to help keep spending low while providing for the needs of Gilford residents.
Glen Aldrich
NH State Representative
Gilford
(1) comment
No thank you.
