If you think that the raid, oh, excuse me, warrant execution at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence (by multiple heavily armed agents of the state, some wearing tactical gear) is acceptable or even wonderful, you might want to pause and think again.
The search was ostensibly for documents, not narcotics that could be flushed away or a bomb that could be detonated. Paper, including, per several reports, a cocktail napkin.
Were the agents expecting armed resistance? Perhaps the documents were going to be thrown in a fire pit?
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that no one is above the law. Agreed.
One of our founding principles is the law should be applied to everyone equally, regardless of their position in life. Also agreed.
Now, for a moment, imagine that the political leanings were reversed: that a Republican administration sent the same agents into the home of a Democratic politician who wasn’t there.
Does that still seem acceptable?
Well then, where was the raid on Barack Obama’s home after missing records were noted back in 2018? Or the raid on Eric Holder’s home after the "fast and furious" gun probe of the late 2000s? Or the raid on Hillary Clinton’s home after Director James Comey’s 30-minute exposition on the alleged illegal acts relating to her server? Or the raid on the Clinton home after the reports of many missing items after they vacated the White House? Jeffrey Epstein’s customer list? And currently, where is the raid and indictment of Hunter Biden after admitting to crimes and with video evidence of others?
No one is above the law, you say? Who will hold the FBI accountable for the Steele dossier/collusion hoax, their lying to the FISA court, the efforts of agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to undermine the Trump presidency, or the suppression of Hunter’s laptop?
