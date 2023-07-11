Our so-called Justice Department that could locate hundreds of people who were within six blocks of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, can’t find out who leaked the Dobbs decision, who left the bombs near the White House on Jan. 6, how Jeffrey Epstein really died, or who left cocaine in the West Wing. (For the last one: try fingerprints.)
Speaking of Jan. 6, people have been in solitary confinement without trial for more than two years while people who commit real crimes of violence get released without bail. Is due process still one of the constitutional rights?
The same president who left billions of dollars worth of weapons, including real machine guns, in Afghanistan states that adding a pistol brace lets said pistol fire a larger caliber bullet. Doesn’t magical thinking fade around age 10?
David Miller's letter states that “the Second Amendment only limits federal authority over state militia[s].” He is quite incorrect. That right applies to the same people in the other amendments. Some may recall that the colonists fought an armed revolution against the British government who attempted to confiscate the colonists’ arms (including cannons). Donna Merkwan's letter says the National Guard didn’t exist in the 1700s. Additionally, the guard came under federal control in 1933. Ordinary citizens were and are the militia.
The political cartoon from July 1 noted that the smoke was “from conservatives burning our rights.” What rights would those be? The made-up “right” to an abortion? The potentially dangerous “right” to perform surgery on minors, in some places with our parental consent or knowledge? The “right” to have sexually explicit books in grade-school libraries? I think not.
