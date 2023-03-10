To The Daily Sun,

The March 9 letter “Protect kids from unsavory teachings” supported SAU 4 school board candidates Fran Wendelboe and Randall Kelley. I was curious about the meaning of “unsavory teachings” and was also struck by the statement “both candidates will work hard to protect our kids by making sure none of the things you have heard about in the news will get any further traction in our schools.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.