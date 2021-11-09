To The Daily Sun,
As has been the case for the past 12 years, I will unfortunately once again be in Belknap Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 12, locked in a catch-22 court fight with Governor's Island, a case which began with a simple request in 2008 to build a garage. Governor’s Island Club, Inc. board of directors has decided to continue this battle and charge exorbitant legal fees instead of being fair, reasonable and supportive towards one of their members.
Anyone who has lived in this area for any length of time has seen the development on Governor's Island over the past several years — massive homes and detached garages that are not in compliance with their covenants and restrictions. Garage restrictions in these documents have expressly forbidden detached structures with living spaces, and have had specific setback guidelines to follow. During the past 12 years, many of these restrictions have not been enforced on several properties on and off the island. Therefore the rules which they hold me to do not apply to those with the money and influence to bypass them.
They have repeatedly harassed me to remove personal items from my outside property, take down a shed that was here before I purchased the property, which is the only place I have to store yard tools and supplies, and to "clean up." I would be happy to do all of that but I need to build a garage to comply with these requests. Despite good faith efforts to mediate in court, they have denied reasonable offers to settle and choose to continue to fight and add on fees.
The lake belongs to everyone, not just to those who can afford to flaunt rules and regulations, hire expensive legal help, and engage in a campaign of harassment because an owner does not fit their vision of who should be a Governor's Island member. I will continue to challenge this inequity.
Richard Homsi
Laconia
